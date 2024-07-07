Krop masterminds impressive win in men's 3000m at Paris Diamond League - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Jacob Krop

Athletics

Krop masterminds impressive win in men’s 3000m at Paris Diamond League

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 7 – World 5000m bronze medalist Jacob Krop won the men’s 3000m at the Paris Diamond League on Sunday evening as he stepped up his preparations for the Paris Olympics.

Krop clocked a personal best of 7:28.83 to cut the tape, ahead of Australian Stewart McSweyn who timed a season’s best of 7:29.46.

American Sean McGorty clocked a personal best of 7:35.63 to claim third.

The Commonwealth Games bronze medalist said he came to the race with a masterplan in mind.

“In the last lap my target was to be as strong as I could in the last 100 metres, and I was able to deliver. Before coming here, I wasn´t even considering to run that fast, but I was definitely going to go out there and try my best – and maybe I could improve on my time, and I finally did it,” Krop said.

His time was just a second slower than the meet record of 7:27.67, held by Algerian Ali Saidi-Sief since 2000.

It was also three seconds slower than the Ethiopian Selemon Barega’s world lead of 7:25.82, set in Torun, Poland in February this year.

Next up is the Paris Olympics where he will be flying the national flag high at the quadrennial event for the first time.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Krop does not expect the men’s 5000m to be a walk in the park and said he is preparing well for the battle ahead.

“My preparation has been going well after trials for the Olympics, and that´s what I am training for now. I am aware that it is going to be very competitive, not soft at all, so all I can hope and work for is to rey my best when I am out there,” he said.

Another Kenyan in the race, Isaac Ndiema, finished eighth in 7:39.12.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved