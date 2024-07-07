Krop masterminds impressive win in men’s 3000m at Paris Diamond League

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 7 – World 5000m bronze medalist Jacob Krop won the men’s 3000m at the Paris Diamond League on Sunday evening as he stepped up his preparations for the Paris Olympics.

Krop clocked a personal best of 7:28.83 to cut the tape, ahead of Australian Stewart McSweyn who timed a season’s best of 7:29.46.

American Sean McGorty clocked a personal best of 7:35.63 to claim third.

The Commonwealth Games bronze medalist said he came to the race with a masterplan in mind.

“In the last lap my target was to be as strong as I could in the last 100 metres, and I was able to deliver. Before coming here, I wasn´t even considering to run that fast, but I was definitely going to go out there and try my best – and maybe I could improve on my time, and I finally did it,” Krop said.

His time was just a second slower than the meet record of 7:27.67, held by Algerian Ali Saidi-Sief since 2000.

It was also three seconds slower than the Ethiopian Selemon Barega’s world lead of 7:25.82, set in Torun, Poland in February this year.

Next up is the Paris Olympics where he will be flying the national flag high at the quadrennial event for the first time.

Krop does not expect the men’s 5000m to be a walk in the park and said he is preparing well for the battle ahead.

“My preparation has been going well after trials for the Olympics, and that´s what I am training for now. I am aware that it is going to be very competitive, not soft at all, so all I can hope and work for is to rey my best when I am out there,” he said.

Another Kenyan in the race, Isaac Ndiema, finished eighth in 7:39.12.