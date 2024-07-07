Kenyan Veteran Race Walker Gathimba sets sights on Podium finish in Paris Olympics - Capital Sports
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 7- With just 19 days to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Kenyan race-walker Samuel Gathimba has his eyes set on a podium finish when he sets foot on the streets of Paris August 1.

After finishing fourth in the 2023 World Championships held in Budapest Hungary, the 2019 African Games champion is confident of making it to the podium.

Gathimba, who is training in Kasarani where Team Kenya has pitched residential camp, will be banking on his vast experience gained over the years to come on top.

“The experience I got in Rio 2016 combined with all the African championships I have won medals in will play a critical role in shaping the race in Paris. I believe I have now come of age to be able to deliver in a major world event like the Olympic Games,” Gathimba said after training.

Despite missing out on the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Gathimba has managed to keep his head up high and was determined to make it for the Paris 2024 edition therefore when Budapest came, he only had one goal in mind which was punching his ticket and he did so clocking 1:18:34.

“I have been practicing and I feel I am not only physically prepared but also mentally to do my best in Paris. My goal is to show Kenya and the world that Walk Racing is just as prestigious a discipline like all the others by winning a medal in Paris,” Gathimba said.

