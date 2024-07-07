Ireland 'punished' by South Africa - O'Mahony - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Ireland taking on South Africa at the Rugby World Cup. PHOTO/Rugby World Cup Website

Rugby

Ireland ‘punished’ by South Africa – O’Mahony

Published

PRETORIA, South Africa, July 7 – Ireland captain Peter O’Mahony says his side were punished by World Cup winners South Africa in a thrilling first Test in Pretoria.

The back-to-back world champions defeated the back-to-back Six Nations champions by 27-20 in a fierce and physical encounter.

After a first win over Ireland in eight years, the Springboks will look to seal the series in the second Test in Durban on Saturday.

Ireland, meanwhile, will look to salvage a draw with just a second victory ever on South African soil.

“It was a tough battle and we knew it was going to be very difficult with the quality of South Africa,” O’Mahony told Sky Sports.

Kurt-Lee Arendse’s early try and the boot of Handre Pollard gave the Springboks a 13-8 half-time lead over the Irish, whose try came from debutant Jamie Osborne.

Wing James Lowe had a try disallowed before Cheslin Kolbe extended the hosts’ advantage midway through the second half.

Conor Murray’s late score kept Ireland in touch, but a penalty try with 90 seconds remaining was enough to hold on to the win despite Ryan Baird’s last-gasp consolation.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

O’Mahony said that there were “positives” for Ireland to take in the defeat but his side would analyse where they could improve ahead of the second Test in Durban.

“There are a lot of positives to take out of our performance but little bits here and there, playing against a side as good as this, they are going to punish you.

“We’ll go and have a look, fix a few things and look forward to next week.”

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved