Kenya records highest score to set new benchmark in Quad Series Cricket tourney

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 4 – Kenya set a new benchmark in the Kenya Quad Series cricket tournament, achieving the highest score in the powerplay phase of the tournament.

This event unfolded during Kenya’s second-round match against Malawi at the Nairobi Sikh Union, where Kenya won by 67 runs.

The record-breaking performance saw Kenya amass an impressive 86 runs for no loss within the first six overs.

This feat not only highlights the team’s aggressive batting strategy but also marks the second-highest opening stand in the tournament. Rushab Patel (75) and Neil Mugabe (33) gave Kenya a strong start after electing to bat for the first time in the tournament, as Kenya posted 219 for 7.

In reply, Malawi put up a good fight, posting 154 thanks to Sami Sohail’s 81 off 55 balls.

Rushab’s knock came off 37 balls, while Mugabe’s 33 runs came from only 16 balls. Skipper Rakep Patel scored 30 from one over, aiding Kenya in achieving the tournament’s highest score.

“Their approach to maximizing the initial overs, where fielding restrictions are in place, has paid dividends, contributing significantly to their strategic advantages in the match. This performance is a testament to the skill and coordination of the batting order batsmen,” coach Joseph Angara said after the match.

Rushab was the most brutal of the two batsmen, hitting three sixes and eight boundaries. Immediately after the powerplay, Mugabe was caught and bowled, making way for Nelson Odhiambo.

Odhiambo added 30 with Rushab before being caught, having scored 15 runs. Rushab was the third to fall with eight overs to play, with the board on 134.

Kanbis Sports Club duo Rakep Patel and Sachin Bhudiya added 49, with the highlight of the stand coming in the 16th over when Rakep hit Bright Limdawala for five consecutive sixes before falling while going for the sixth one, scoring 42 from 18 balls. Bhudiya scored 23, and Jasraj Kundi remained unbeaten on 21 as Kenya posed a daunting task for Malawi.

Once again, Kenya bowlers struggled to pick wickets, picking only four. Sohail and Aaftab Limdawala had a good time at the crease with a third-wicket stand of 102, but that wasn’t enough to save the South African side from a second loss against Kenya.