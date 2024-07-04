Here to stay! – Man Utd trigger one-year extension to Ten Hag deal

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Jul 4 – Manchester United have triggered a one-year extension in Erik ten Hag’s contract to keep him at the club until 2026.

The Dutchman’s previous deal, which he signed when he was appointed in 2022, was due to expire in 2025.

Ten Hag, who joined United from Ajax, has won two trophies in two years at Old Trafford.

“I am very pleased to have reached agreement with the club to continue working together,” said the 54-year-old.

“Looking back at the past two years, we can reflect with pride on two trophies and many examples of progression from where we were when I joined.”

Ten Hag stressed “we must also be clear that there is still lots of hard work ahead”.

United finished third in the Premier League during Ten Hag’s first season at the club as the Dutchman ended the club’s six-year wait for silverware with victory against Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final.

United finished eighth in the league

But the Dutchman’s second season was far more difficult as United finished eighth in the Premier League and were knocked out of the Champions League group stages.

A 2-1 victory against Manchester City in May’s FA Cup final proved vital to Ten Hag keeping his job.

The club, led by co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe following his investment last December, conducted a review of the team’s performance across the season following the victory at Wembley.

The review saw United speak to potential replacements for Ten Hag but it was eventually decided that the Dutchman deserved to keep his job in order to work under a new, improved structure.

Ratcliffe has overhauled the club’s board structure since taking a 27.7% in the club.

Jason Wilcox, Omar Berrada, Sir Dave Brailsford and Dan Ashworth have all joined in senior positions.

“This group of players and staff have already shown they are capable of competing and winning at the top level; now we need to do it more consistently,” said sporting director Ashworth.

“With our strengthened football leadership team now in place, we are looking forward to working hand-in-hand with Erik to achieve our shared ambitions for this football club.”

United are in talks with Ten Hag to restructure his backroom staff.

Former United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy, who was PSV Eindhoven manager from 2022-23, is expected to return to Old Trafford as part of a revamped coaching set-up alongside Go Ahead Eagles manager Rene Hake.