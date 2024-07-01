Uefa investigates Jude Bellingham over gesture - Capital Sports
England's Jude Bellingham (L) and Harry Kane celebrate. PHOTO/UEFA EURO 2024 X

EURO 2024

Uefa investigates Jude Bellingham over gesture

Published

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany, July 1 – Uefa is investigating England midfielder Jude Bellingham for a gesture he made following his late equaliser against Slovakia in the Euro 2024 last-16 tie on Sunday.

European football’s governing body says it is looking into a “potential violation” regarding “the basic rules of decent conduct” by Bellingham.

Bellingham was seen making a crotch-grabbing gesture towards the Slovakian bench after scoring an overhead kick in stoppage time.

The Real Madrid player denied it was aimed at England’s opponents, saying on social media that it was an inside-joke directed towards some close friends.

If found guilty, the 21-year-old could face a suspension, a fine or both.

England won 2-1 after extra time to set up a quarter-final meeting with Switzerland on Saturday.

The rule in question is article 11 2b, which requires anyone subject to Uefa regulations to respect the “principles of ethical conduct, loyalty, integrity and sportsmanship.”

Anyone whose conduct is “insulting or otherwise violates the basic rules of decent conduct” could be in breach.

Responding to the incident on social media, Bellingham said: “An inside-joke gesture towards some close friends who were at the game.

“Nothing but respect for how that Slovakia team played tonight.”

Cristiano Ronaldo was fined but avoided a ban for making a similar gesture while celebrating a goal for Juventus against Atletico Madrid in a Champions League last-16 second leg tie in 2019.

Atletico boss Diego Simeone was also fined for making the gesture during the first leg.

