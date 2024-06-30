Spain inflict mass pain on Georgia to set date with hosts Germany in Euro 2024 quarters - Capital Sports
Spain's Fabian Ruiz celebrates after scoring his side's second goal against Georgia. PHOTO/UEFA EURO 2024 X

EURO 2024

Spain inflict mass pain on Georgia to set date with hosts Germany in Euro 2024 quarters

Published

COLOGNE, Germany, June 30 – Spain set up a blockbuster quarter-final tie with Euro 2024 hosts Germany by surviving an early scare to ease past Georgia.

Playing in their first major tournament, Georgia had to soak up heavy pressure from Spain early on but stunned those watching on at Cologne Stadium when they took a surprise lead after 18 minutes.

Spain defender Robin le Normand poked Otar Kakabadze’s curling cross into his own net, finishing off a devastating counter-attack and silencing supporters behind their goal.

Substitutes warming up sprinted over to Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who led Georgia’s celebrations in the corner.

It sparked confidence in Georgia but Spain’s pressure eventually paid off when Manchester City’s Rodri drilled a shot into the bottom corner – beating goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, who had another outstanding overall display.

Spain continued to excite in attack, stringing together countless chances, and capitalised when Fabian Ruiz nodded in a cross from 16-year-old Lamine Yamal.

Georgia continued to battle and Napoli winger Kvaratskhelia would have scored the goal of the tournament had his clever chip from the halfway line bounced a metre to the right instead of passing the post.

But despite Georgia’s flair and unpredictability, Spain’s accomplished possession game took control – Nico Williams striking powerfully into the roof of the net to make it 3-1, before Dani Olmo’s precise finish capped things off.

European giants and home favourites Germany are up next for Spain in Stuttgart on Friday, while Georgia exit the competition after a fairytale run in which they massively exceeded expectations.

