Man arrested after climbing onto Euro 2024 stadium roof

DORTMUND, Germany, June 30 – A 21-year-old man who climbed onto the roof of Dortmund’s stadium during the Euro 2024 match between Germany and Denmark on Saturday evening has been arrested.

Local police say a man from Osnabruck in north-west Germany has been detained.

They added that there is currently no evidence that the man intended to endanger spectators at the Westfalenstadion, which is the home of Borussia Dortmund.

Authorities said on Saturday that they were using a helicopter to illuminate the roof in a bid to find the man, who had been spotted by fellow spectators climbing the interior of the stadium.

The match had to be temporarily suspended in the 35th minute because of a thunderstorm, but Germany’s 2-0 win took the hosts through to the quarter-finals.