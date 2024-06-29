Swiss knife holders Italy to storm Euro 2024 quarters

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BERLIN, Germany, June 29 – Holders Italy made a limp exit from Euro 2024 as a sparkling display from Switzerland helped them set up a potential quarter-final meeting with England.

The Swiss dominated from the start and took a deserved lead when the impressive Ruben Vargas crossed for Remo Freuler, who took a touch before hammering a low shot past Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Vargas, who plays his club football in Germany for Augsburg, made it 2-0 just 27 seconds into the second half when he picked up Michel Aebischer’s pass near the left-hand corner of the Italy area and expertly bent the ball into the far top corner of the net.

Italy did not manage a shot on target until the 73rd minute and their best effort before then came when Switzerland defender Fabian Schar headed Nicolo Fagioli’s cross against his own post, with Yann Sommer stranded.

Although Gianluca Scamacca also hit the woodwork from close range before the end, the Azzurri never seriously threatened a fightback and their forgettable campaign in Germany simply fizzled out.

While they head home, Switzerland, roared on in Berlin by their boisterous and frequently bouncing supporters, head for Dusseldorf where they will play the winners of England’s tie with Slovakia on Saturday, 6 July (17:00 BST).

Swiss show us all their qualities

The Swiss were only denied a statement win over hosts Germany by an injury-time equaliser in their final group game, and this was a reminder of all of their qualities.

Murat Yakin’s side had the greater intensity early on and matched it with incisive passing, especially from the flanks.

They frequently found a way of getting behind the Italy defence early on, but Dan Ndoye could not connect with Granit Xhaka’s beautifully weighted ball into the box and Breel Embolo fired too close to Donnarumma when Vargas played him through.

Freuler’s opener was fully deserved – adding to his two assists in the tournament – and while they were denied a second just before the break, when Fabian Rieder saw his free-kick pushed on to the post, Vargas quickly ensured they had breathing space.

Switzerland’s energy did not drop in the closing stages and their organisation saw them run out comfortable winners.

This is the second Euros in a row where they have reached the last eight – losing on penalties to Spain last time – and they will be awkward opponents for whoever they face next.

Italy fans head straight for exits

While the Switzerland squad partied with their fans at the final whistle, many Italy supporters headed straight for the exits. You can understand why they had seen enough of their team.

After being outplayed by Spain they only made the last 16 thanks to a 98th-minute equaliser against Croatia, and similar heroics always looked beyond them here.

They would have booked a potential repeat of the Euro 2020 final had they won, but this performance was more like the one which led to them missing out on qualification for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.

Italy’s combustible manager Luciano Spalletti has mounted a stirring defence against his critics during this tournament but even he will struggle to find any positives from this feeble display.

Spalletti made six changes from the side that toiled against Croatia and, not for the first time at this tournament, changed his formation too. It had little effect, and his side went out with a whimper.