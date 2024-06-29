Brentford close in on £40m Leeds midfielder Gray

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 29 – Brentford are close to signing Leeds United’s teenage midfielder Archie Gray after agreeing a fee that could reach £40m with add-ons.

The 18-year-old is expected to have a medical after Brentford met Leeds’ asking price.

The deal would make Gray a record signing for the west Londoners.

Talks are ongoing but the England Under-21 international is being allowed to talk directly to Brentford.

They are looking to close the move before the English Football League’s Financial Fair Play (FFP) deadline on 30 June.

Leeds will need to sell players in the close season after narrowly missing out on promotion to the Premier League, losing to Southampton in the Championship play-off final.

It would be a major coup should Brentford complete the signing of Gray, with Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham also believed to be interested in the West Yorkshire club’s academy graduate.

Gray was a near ever-present for Leeds last season, playing 52 matches in all competitions – primarily in midfield but occasionally at right-back.

Manager Thomas Frank is set to launch pre-season squad preparations at Brentford next week after guiding the team away from the relegation zone in May.