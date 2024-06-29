Brentford close in on £40m Leeds midfielder Gray - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

New Brentford player Archie Gray. PHOTO/SECOND TIER PODCAST X

English Premiership

Brentford close in on £40m Leeds midfielder Gray

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 29 – Brentford are close to signing Leeds United’s teenage midfielder Archie Gray after agreeing a fee that could reach £40m with add-ons.

The 18-year-old is expected to have a medical after Brentford met Leeds’ asking price.

The deal would make Gray a record signing for the west Londoners.

Talks are ongoing but the England Under-21 international is being allowed to talk directly to Brentford.

They are looking to close the move before the English Football League’s Financial Fair Play (FFP) deadline on 30 June.

Leeds will need to sell players in the close season after narrowly missing out on promotion to the Premier League, losing to Southampton in the Championship play-off final.

It would be a major coup should Brentford complete the signing of Gray, with Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham also believed to be interested in the West Yorkshire club’s academy graduate.

Gray was a near ever-present for Leeds last season, playing 52 matches in all competitions – primarily in midfield but occasionally at right-back.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Manager Thomas Frank is set to launch pre-season squad preparations at Brentford next week after guiding the team away from the relegation zone in May.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved