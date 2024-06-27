Georgia stun Portugal to make first ever major tournament knockout

0 SHARES Share Tweet

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany Jun 27 – Georgia made history and reached their first major tournament knockout stage with victory over Portugal at Euro 2024.

Portugal had already won the group, but were shocked in their final group stage game before the clock struck two minutes as Khvicha Kvaratskhelia drilled a low shot past Diogo Costa.

That goal came as Georgia hit Portugal on the break after overturning possession and set the tone for how much of the rest of the night would play out.

The underdogs did not require dominance and made their chances count as Georges Mikautadze delivered from the spot when they were handed a second-half penalty to further propel Georgia to their shock success.

Georgia were content with letting Portugal control possession – as they were steely in defence and closing down space to limit Portugal’s chances – and waited for the opportunity to threaten on the counter.

Few opportunities came Georgia’s way, but few of any real danger were handed to Portugal; the underdogs held their shape to perfection and caused the Group F winners to become increasingly frustrated.

Ronaldo lack service

Cristiano Ronaldo lacked the service to make the difference in the final third, Portugal’s midfielders struggled to pass the ball in a way that did anything more than merely boost their possession statistics, and Georgia finished their group stage in fine fashion.

By beating Portugal, Georgia completed the biggest Euros upset in history, based on Fifa rankings, and created a night to remember in their debut major tournament. They will now play Spain in the last 16, while Portugal take on Slovenia.

Georgia averaged the lowest possession of any team in Euro qualifying, but they did the job and made it to the finals. They lacked possession against Portugal but did what was required – and did it in style.

Kvaratskhelia set Serie A alight as Napoli won the league in 2022-23, but he hasn’t hit the same heights since. Before Wednesday’s game, he’d struggled to make an impact in Germany, but he stepped up to the task on Wednesday.

Georgia boss Willy Sagnol set Kvaratskhelia and Mikautadze the task of sitting high up the pitch to be ready to hit Portugal when fortune came their way and they did so early on, the latter snatching a misplaced Antonio Silva pass to set up a well-taken opener.

Georgia keeper with little to do

Goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, who was crucial in helping them to a 1-1 draw with the Czech Republic, found himself with little work to do for most of the night as Portugal struggled.

Ronaldo stung his palms with a long-range free-kick and sent a deflected effort from six yards onto the roof of the net, but his impact was otherwise muted.

The 39-year-old had been looking to become the oldest player to score at the Euros but was instead reduced to kicking the turf in irritation when he went off in the second half.

For Georgia’s youngsters, however, it was a night to shine.

Mikautadze, 23, has scored in each of his nation’s group-stage games. Now Kvaratskhelia has arrived and will look to make history again in a difficult game against Spain.