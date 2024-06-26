Hungary's Varga allowed home from hospital - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Hungary's Barnabas Varga. PHOTO/SPORTbible X

EURO 2024

Hungary’s Varga allowed home from hospital

Published

STUTTGART, Germany, June 26 – Hungary forward Barnabas Varga says he is set for “a few weeks of rest” after being allowed home from hospital to recover from a serious injury suffered at Euro 2024.

The Ferencvaros striker, 29, fractured his cheekbone in a collision with Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn during last Sunday’s Group A match in Stuttgart.

Varga had successful surgery at a hospital in the German city, and was released on Wednesday.

He is now back home in Hungary, continuing his recovery.

“Thank you for the many messages of support. It’s good to be home again,” Varga said in a message, external posted on Ferencvaros’ website.

“Now there are a few weeks of rest. After that, I focus on my recovery. I’ve already looked back at the incident, I’m not the nervous type.”

A statement from the Hungarian Football Federation read: “Barnabas Varga was released from the Stuttgart hospital this morning and is currently recovering at home in Hungary.”

Sunday’s match, which Hungary won 1-0, was held up for nearly seven minutes in the second half as Varga received lengthy treatment.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Hungary captain Dominik Szoboszlai could be seen in tears on the pitch and, afterwards, criticised the response time of medical staff.

Uefa, however, said there was “no delay” in the time taken to treat Varga at Stuttgart Arena.

On Monday, Hungary boss Marco Rossi, his coaching staff and full-back Endre Botka visited Varga.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved