Foden leaves England camp for birth of third child - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Phil Foden
Phil Foden
Manbchester City's Phil Foden celebrates his hatrick. PHOTO/Man City/Twitter

EURO 2024

Foden leaves England camp for birth of third child

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 26 – England midfielder Phil Foden has left the Three Lions’ Euro 2024 camp in Germany and returned to the UK for the birth of his third child.

In a statement the Football Association said the Manchester City player, 24, needed to go home because of a “pressing family matter”.

It is hoped Foden will be back with the squad by Sunday, the day of England’s last-16 match (17:00 BST).

In April, Foden and his partner Rebecca Cooke announced on Instagram they were expecting a third child.

They have two children. Son Ronnie, five, and daughter True, who is two years old.

Foden, who has 37 caps, started all three of England’s group games at the tournament so far, including Tuesday’s draw with Slovenia.

Gareth Southgate’s side finished top of Group C with five points from three matches.

Their last-16 tie will take place in Gelsenkirchen, with their opponents to be confirmed after Wednesday’s final group games.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved