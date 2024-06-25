Spain maintain 100 percent record to storm into Euros round of 16

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BERLIN, Germany, Jun 25 – Spain maintained their 100% record at Euro 2024 as they defeated and eliminated Albania – a result that meant England, France and the Netherlands all secured last-16 places.

Former Manchester City forward Ferran Torres, now at Barcelona, gave a much-changed Spain side the lead in the 13th minute, finishing low first time from Dani Olmo’s pass with the ball bouncing in off the post.

Kristjan Asllani’s powerful 25-yard strike for Albania drew a fine save from Spain goalkeeper David Raya, who spent last season at Arsenal on loan from Brentford.

Raya also did well to keep out Fulham striker Armando Broja’s shot on the turn, as Albania could not find an equaliser and finished bottom of Group B.

Spain have won all three of their matches at Euro 2024, scoring five goals and conceding none

Three-time European champions Spain had already secured top spot thanks to wins over Croatia and Italy, so coach Luis de la Fuente was able to make 10 changes to his starting line-up.

The substitutions he later made ensured every outfield player in their 26-man squad featured during their opening three matches.

Spain win all eight previous encounters

Spain had won all eight of their previous encounters with Albania and never looked like losing in Dusseldorf, creating openings from the early stages.

Ex-Manchester City man Jesus Navas, now 38 and an attacking right-back, produced a fine cross and Mikel Merino, formerly of Newcastle, had an effort parried.

Joselu, a Champions League winner with Real Madrid after earlier spells with Stoke City and Newcastle, also went close before Spain’s first goal.

After Torres struck, Spain had chances to kill off the game but Olmo, Torres, Merino and Joselu missed opportunities.

Albania realistically needed to win to progress, but this loss, along with Italy’s 1-1 draw against Croatia, meant Sylvinho’s side ended up bottom of the group.

It also meant certain progression to the last-16 phase for England from Group C plus France and the Netherlands from Group D, with those three already having taken four points from two matches.

Those sides have loftier aims, but they will at worst feature among the four best third-placed finishers in the group stage, which is sufficient to advance.

Out of 24 nations at Euro 2024 only two – Spain and Portugal – have won all their matches, with Portugal playing their third group match on Wednesday when they face Georgia.

Spain will play their last-16 tie on Sunday in Cologne (20:00 BST) and will meet a third-placed finisher from one of Group A, D, E or F.

Albania’s Euro adventure ends

Albania have never played at a World Cup and this was only the second time they have appeared in the European Championship, eight years after they failed to make it out of the group phase.

Their task always looked extremely difficult as they were drawn alongside Spain, reigning champions Italy and 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia.

But they won many admirers with gutsy performances.

They scored after only 23 seconds to take the lead against Italy with the fastest goal in Euros history. They ultimately lost out 2-1 to the Azzurri, but in their second match they grabbed an equaliser five minutes into second-half stoppage time to draw 2-2 with Croatia.

Albania battled hard against Spain and with substitute Broja causing problems they pushed for a goal that would have seen them come third in the group and keep very slim hopes of qualifying alive.

Asllani fired an angled strike wide though and Broja could not convert an injury-time chance as their competition came to an end.