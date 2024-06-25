South Africa recall Kolisi for Tests with Ireland

0 SHARES Share Tweet

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Jun 25 – South Africa have recalled two-time World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi for next month’s Test series against Ireland.

The 33-year-old was not considered for selection for South Africa’s win over Wales last weekend because he is based in Europe with France club Racing 92.

But the loose forward, who led the Springboks to the World Cup in 2019 and 2023, is one of 39 players named by coach Rassie Erasmus for the series against the Six Nations champions.

South Africa and Ireland meet in sold-out Tests in Pretoria on 6 July and in Durban seven days later, with the world champions also facing Portugal in Bloemfontein on 20 July.

Erasmus has said he prefers Springbok captains to be based in South Africa but has not ruled out retaining “exceptional leader” Kolisi.

Fit-again wing Cheslin Kolbe and centre Lukhanyo Am are also in the squad, alongside three uncapped players in hookers Johan Grobbelaar and Jan-Hendrik Wessels as well as number eight Phepsi Buthelezi.

The Springboks have a lengthy injury list that includes prop Steven Kitshoff, locks Jean Kleyn and Lood de Jager, and backs Canan Moodie and Damian Willemse, while number eight Jasper Wiese is suspended.

Wing Kurt-Lee Arendse and loose forward Marco van Staden have also been included following their United Rugby Championship final defeat with the Bulls.

Erasmus, who has taken over as head coach again with Jacques Nienaber in charge of Irish province Leinster, has also named 14 players in a standby squad.

“With squad depth being one of our key pillars as we build toward to the 2027 Rugby World Cup, we thought it would be beneficial to name a few players who will join us at training sporadically in the next few weeks,” he said.

Ireland have beaten South Africa in their past three meetings, including a 13-8 win at the pool stage of last year’s World Cup in France.

However, while the Springboks recovered to secure back-to-back world titles, Ireland were beaten by New Zealand in the quarter-finals.

South Africa squad

Forwards: Phepsi Buthelezi, Ben-Jason Dixon, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Thomas du Toit, Eben Etzebeth, Johan Grobbelaar, Vincent Koch, Siya Kolisi, Frans Malherbe, Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi, Salmaan Moerat, Franco Mostert, Ox Nche, Trevor Nyakane, Evan Roos, Kwagga Smith, RG Snyman, Gerhard Steenekamp, Marco van Staden, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Jasper Wiese.

Backs: Lukhanyo Am, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Damian de Allende, Faf de Klerk, Andre Esterhuizen, Aphelele Fassi, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel, Willie le Roux, Manie Libbok, Makazole Mapimpi, Handre Pollard, Cobus Reinach, Morne van den Berg, Edwill van der Merwe, Grant Williams.

Standby: Jean-Luc du Preez, Joseph Dweba, Neethling Fouche, Celimpilo Gumede, Elrigh Louw, Wilco Louw, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Ruben van Heerden, Andre-Hugo Venter, Suleiman Hartzenberg, Jordan Hendrikse, Ethan Hooker, Quan Horn, Siya Masuku.