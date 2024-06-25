Italy score late to break Croatian hearts at Euros

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BERLIN, Germany, Jun 25 – Mattia Zaccagni scored in the final minute of stoppage time as Italy broke Croatia’s hearts with a late equaliser that ensures the defending champions progress to the last 16 of Euro 2024.

Luka Modric had thought he had won it for Croatia to send them through as runners-up in Group B when he slammed a shot into the roof of the net early in the second half.

That came after he had seen a penalty saved, but the swift response to that setback looked like it would be enough for the Croatians.

But Italy levelled in stoppage time when Zaccagni curled home in the 98th minute to ensure they go through with group winners Spain.

It was a cruel blow for Croatia, who had been minutes away from progressing but two points is now unlikely to be enough to finish as one of the best third-placed teams.

The result means Italy will play Switzerland in the last 16 on Saturday, 29 June.

Croatia’s players collapsed to the ground at the final whistle, while their fans stood motionless in the stands, staring in disbelief at what had just unfolded.

The 2018 World Cup finalists had been far from their best in the first two games of this tournament, losing comprehensively to Spain and then drawing with Albania.

That meant they went into this game against the defending champions as underdogs, a label they often relish, and they certainly appeared to thrive off it with their start to this game.

They had Italy firmly on the back foot but as the match wore on it looked like their struggles in the final third would be their undoing.

Modric stepped up

But up stepped Modric. The 38-year-old recovered seconds after seeing his penalty following a handball saved to drive a shot into the roof of the net and send Croatian fans wild.

From then on they managed the game superbly but, with almost the last kick of the game, Zaccagni saw space for the shot to devastate the Croatian fans.

It now remains to be seen what happens to Croatia’s ageing stars, with Modric and others who had taken them to a World Cup semi-final two years ago now in their mid to late 30s.

Italy beat England to win Euro 2020 but they have looked far from defending champions so far in this tournament.

They had to come from behind against Albania in their opener and were then deservedly beaten by Spain.

As a consequence, boss Luciano Spalletti made changes for this game, but once again they were largely second best.

They had a good spell after weathering a strong start by Croatia when they had a number of chances, but after Modric’s strike they saw plenty of the ball without truly threatening.

But, to Italy’s credit, they kept going until the very end, even though they would probably have progressed as one of the best third-placed sides.

Long after the final whistle their fans were still celebrating in the stands and they will hope this will be the spark that brings them to life at Euro 2024.