World 100m champion Lyles qualifies for Olympics - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Noah Lyles celebrates after winning the 200m title. PHOTO/Noah Lyles/Twitter

Athletics

World 100m champion Lyles qualifies for Olympics

Published

EUGENE, United States, Jun 24 – World champion Noah Lyles won the 100m at the US Olympic trials to qualify for this summer’s Games in Paris.

Lyles, who missed out on the 100m at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after finishing seventh at the trials, equalled his personal best of 9.83 seconds in Eugene, Oregon.

Kenny Bednarek, who was second in 9.87, and Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Fred Kerley, who was third in 9.88, also qualified.

“Three years ago I got second to last. This year I came and won it,” said Lyles, who ran a wind-assisted 9.80 in the semi-finals.

“Part of the plan. Nothing changed. Might be a shock to everybody else, but when you know the goal, you know the goal.”

Lyles’ 200m bronze in Tokyo remains his only Olympic medal.

“If I didn’t get that third place in Tokyo, I wouldn’t have had that desire. I wouldn’t have had that fire burning. I wouldn’t have accomplished what I have accomplished in the past,” he said.

“Now we constantly look to the future with open eyes because anything can happen.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

2019 world champion Christian Coleman missed out after finishing fourth, while Sam Kendricks won the pole vault by clearing a meet record 5.92m.

In the 400m, 16-year-old Quincy Wilson ran 44.59 to break his own under-18 world record and win his semi-final.

The Olympics run from 26 July to 11 August, with the men’s 100m final on 4 August.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved