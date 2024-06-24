Pundits must remember tournaments are tough, says England skipper Kane - Capital Sports
England captain Harry Kane with coach Gareth Southgate. PHOTO/England/X

EURO 2024

Pundits must remember tournaments are tough, says England skipper Kane

Published

BERLIN, Germany, Jun 24 – Harry Kane says that former England internationals who are now pundits should “remember what it’s like to wear the shirt” before they criticise Gareth Southgate’s side.

England captain Kane was one of a number of players who were criticised for their performance in the 1-1 draw with Denmark at Euro 2024 by a number of pundits, including ex-England internationals Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker.

When asked about the critics on television, Kane said they should remember how “tough” it is to perform in a major tournament.

“I would never want to be disrespectful to any player, especially a player who has worn the shirt and knows what it is like to play for England,” Kane said.

“But what ex-players now have got to realise is it is very hard not to listen to it now, especially for some players who are not used to it or some players who are new to the environment.”

Players have a responsibility 

Kane believes former Three Lions players have “a responsibility” because their words carry so much weight with football fans.

“I know they have got to be honest and give their opinion, but also they have a responsibility of being an ex-England player that a lot of players look up to and people do listen to them and people do care what they say,” said Kane.

“The bottom line is we haven’t won anything as a nation for a long, long time and a lot of these players were part of that as well and they know how tough it is. So it is not digging anyone out, it is just the reality that they do know it is tough to play in these major tournaments and tough to play for England.”

The Bayern Munich striker added that: “Being as helpful as they can and building the lads up with confidence would be a much better way of going about it”.

