World half marathon champion Sabastian Sawe wins the Boston 10k race on Sunday. PHOTO/ADIDAS X

Athletics

Podium sweep for Kenya and Ethiopia at rain-drenched Boston 10k race

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 24 – World half marathon champion Sabastian Sawe led a Kenyan podium sweep at the Boston 10km race in the United States on Sunday evening.

Sawe clocked 27:42 to clinch first place, ahead of Pittsburg Half Marathon champion Wesley Kiptoo, who timed 27:53 in second.

World half marathon silver medalist Daniel Simiu – smarting from missing out on the Kenyan Olympics team – clocked 27:55 in third place.

The race, characterised by light rain, was Sawe’s fifth of the year, having last competed at the Road to Records in Herzogaunarach, Germany where he clocked 27:06 to finish second.

The Prague Half Marathon champion was also part of the Kenyan team at the World Cross Country Championships in Belgrade, Serbia in March where he finished seventh in the men’s 10km race after clocking 28:31.

In the women’s race, Commonwealth Games 10,000m silver medalist Irine Cheptai was Kenya’s best performer, clocking 31:19 in fourth.

It was a podium sweep for Kenya’s arch-rivals, Ethiopia, as Melknat Wudu clocked 31:15 to take top honours.

Fellow Ethiopians Bosena Mulatie (31:16) and Senayet Getachew (31:17) came second and third respectively in what was a tight race.

