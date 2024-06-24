Pitch invaders seeking selfies a ‘concern’ as Uefa steps up security

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BERLIN, Germany, Jun 24 – Fans invading the pitch to try to take selfies with players is “a concern”, said Portugal manager Roberto Martinez after his side’s victory over Turkey at Euro 2024.

Five people made it on to the pitch to try to take photos with Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo in their 3-0 win in Dortmund.

Security guards at Westfalenstadion had to chase after each supporter while players and fans in the stands grew increasingly frustrated.

“It is a concern. Today the intentions of the fans were good. We all love a fan who recognises the big stars and icons,” said Martinez.

“But you [must] understand there’s a difficult moment if their intentions are wrong. We need to be careful. It shouldn’t happen – there’s a lot of security.

“We should give a message to the fans also because it is not the right way. It may get worse for the future. It’s not good to have the players so exposed on the pitch.”

The first supporter to break on to the pitch was a young boy and Ronaldo gave him a hug before smiling for a photograph.

But Ronaldo was annoyed when the third person tried it while Portugal were preparing to defend a corner in the second half and security guards had to restrain the fan by the side of the goal.

Ronaldo pushed away fifth supporter

At full-time, Ronaldo pushed away a fifth supporter and was escorted off the pitch by a member of security.

Uefa says “safety and security” at the stadium, on the pitch and at team facilities is the “ultimate priority” for tournament organisers.

“To this end, additional safety measures will be deployed in the stadiums to further meet the requirements of the tournament, and to prevent such incidents,” a statement added.

“For reasons of security, we cannot comment further on specific measures.

“As a reminder, any incursion on to the pitch constitutes a breach of the stadium rules and will result in expulsion from the stadium, a ban from all tournament matches and the filing of a formal criminal complaint for trespass.”

Ronaldo’s Portugal team-mate Bernardo Silva said he was “personally not really concerned” by the pitch invasions.

“It’s just a bit annoying in terms of always having to stop the game because a fan enters the pitch,” said Silva.

“I think that’s the price you pay for being so recognised in the world of football and having a player like [Ronaldo] with us in the team. But in terms of being in danger, no I don’t feel that personally.”