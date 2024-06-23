Richardson makes Olympics with fastest 100m of year - Capital Sports
American Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates as she crosses the finish line at Kip Keino Classic. PHOTO/COURTESY

Athletics

Richardson makes Olympics with fastest 100m of year

Published

OREGON, United States, June 23 – Sha’Carri Richardson has secured her place at this summer’s Games in Paris, winning the women’s 100m at the US Olympic trials.

The 24-year-old world champion claimed victory in 10.71 seconds, which is the fastest time in the world this year, to qualify for her first Olympics.

Richardson won the 100m at the US Olympic trials three years ago but did not compete at the Tokyo Games after testing positive for marijuana.

“I feel honoured,” said Richardson. “I feel every chapter I’ve been through in my life designed and prepared me for this moment.

“I cannot wait to go to Paris and represent.”

Slow out of the blocks, Richardson accelerated to take the lead about 50m in before surging to victory, with Melissa Jefferson second in 10.80 and Twanisha Terry third in 10.89. All three women are set to race for Team USA in Paris.

After crossing the finish line in a world-leading time, Richardson ran to hug her grandmother who watched on from the stands at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

“In the past three years I’ve grown – just [a] better understanding of myself, a deeper respect and appreciation for my gift that I have in the sport, and as well as my responsibility to the people that believe and support me,” said Richardson.

“I feel like all of those components have helped me grow.”

Richardson won gold at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest with a championship record of 10.65 to claim her first major title.

She will be hoping to add Olympic gold to that victory, but she has not set a target time she wants to achieve in Paris.

“I don’t put a time on myself, I just know that if I execute and run the race that I’ve trained [and] prepared for, that the time comes with it,” she said.

Elsewhere at the US Olympic trials, Ryan Crouser took victory in the men’s shot put with a throw of 22.84m, while Jasmine Moore won the women’s triple jump on her final attempt of 14.26m.

