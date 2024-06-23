Lionesses one step away from Paris Olympics with win over Czech Republic - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya's Judith Auma in action for Lionesses in a past match against Argentina. PHOTO/KENYA RUGBY X

Rugby

Lionesses one step away from Paris Olympics with win over Czech Republic

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 23 – The national women’s rugby 7s team are 14 minutes away from competing in their third Olympics appearance after a nervy 12-10 win over the Czech Republic in the semis of the World Rugby Repechage in Monaco on Sunday evening.

Naomi Amuguni got the Lionesses started when she burst through a barrage of Czech players in Kenya’s 22 to comfortably touch down on the white chalk.

Grace Adhiambo then converted between the posts to add gloss on the scoreline.

Coach Dennis ‘Ironman’ Mwanja’s charges seemed to have smelled blood and went for the kill.

Japan-based Janet Okello continued her player-of-the-tournament performance when she muscled through on the right flank to score her fourth try of the competition.

However, the Eastern Europeans replied just before the break, their dangerwoman Kristyna Riegertova sprinting down the left wing to score her sixth try.

Lionesses came back in the second half re-energised and motivated to close out the game.

They enjoyed the lion’s share of possession and were camped in their opponents’ 22 but were let down by ball handling mistakes and the Czech’s resolute defending.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

With a minute to the final whistle, the roles reversed with the Czech’s seeking a try to take the game to extra time.

A forward pass in the Kenyan half, with seconds to go, resulted in a scrum from which Julie Durychova emerged with the ball to race down to the try-line.

However, it took a minute for referee Cisco Lopez to confirm it as a try even as replays sought to ascertain whether the oval ball had touched the white chalk amid pressure from Judith Auma.

With the try confirmed, it was left to Julie Dulezilova to convert between the posts and level the scores.

Thankfully, her scoring boots were off colour and she kicked wide off the posts sparking wide celebrations from the Lionesses.

Up next is a date with China, who ousted Poland 40-7 in the other semi-final clash.

Kenya will be encouraged by the fact that they are the only team to have beaten the rampant Chinese – 17-12 at the first leg of the Challenger Series in Dubai in January.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved