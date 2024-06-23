Gor Mahia secure record extending number 21, Omalla wins golden boot - Capital Sports
Gor Mahia secure record extending number 21, Omalla wins golden boot

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 24 – In a colorful ceremony at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos, Gor Mahia raised their voices, and lifted their pride, as they were officially crowned the FKF Premier League champions for a record 21st time.

K’Ogalo already had the league title wrapped up with four matches to spare, and Sunday’s duel against Bidco United, which they won 4-3, was only part of their formality to glory.

Gor have won the title with an eight-point gap over their closest rivals Tusker FC, who had also secured second place before the final match day of the season.

Gor
Gor Mahia captain Philemon Otieno leads the team in celebrating their 21st FKF PL title. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

The brewers were 1-0 winners at home against Kakamega Homeboyz to finish the campaign on 65 points, while Police FC did just enough to secure third place after coming from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Kariobangi Sharks at the Police Sacco Stadium.

Against Bidco, Benson Omalla scored twice in the entertaining 4-3 victory, taking his tally of goals this season to 19, and securing the golden boot while at it.

Omalla
Benson Omalla scores one of two goals to steer clear in the golden boot race. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

His closest challenger, Police FC’s Tito Okello, did not score in their match on Sunday afternoon while third placed John Mark Makwatta scored for Sharks to tie at 16 goals with Okello. This is despite having only joined Sharks in the second leg.

This was also head coach Jonathan McKinstry’s final game with the team, as he now moves on to his new job, as the head coach of the Gambian national team.

Gor
Departing Gor Mahia head coach Jonathan McKinstry with club chairman Amrose Rachier. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya
Gor Mahia
Gor Mahia legend Mathews Ottamax with the FKF PL trophy. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

