Lewis Dobbin (C) after signing as new Aston Villa player. PHOTO/LEWIS DOBBIN X

English Premiership

Aston Villa sign forward Dobbin from Everton

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 23 – Aston Villa have signed forward Lewis Dobbin from Everton for an undisclosed fee.

The move comes a day after midfielder Tim Iroegbunam made a switch in the opposite direction for a reported £9m.

Dobbin, 21, had been at Everton since the age of 11 and made 20 senior appearances for the club, scoring once.

“Everyone at the club would like to thank Lewis for his contribution to Everton, from his journey through our academy to senior team, and we wish him all the best for the future,” said an Everton statement., external

Villa are also close to selling 18-year-old attacking midfielder Omari Kellyman to Chelsea for a reported £19m.

Villa co-owner Nassef Sawiris recently said the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules” do not make sense and are not good for football”.

Villa voted against the introduction of PSR rules, which came into force in 2015-16, which permit losses of up to £105m in a three-year spell for top-flight clubs.

