Thunder strike Dumas in thrilling Game one of KBF play-off semis

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 22 – Once again, it was a game of fine margins, and just like the previous chapter of the beautiful book of Equity Dumas matching up to Nairobi City Thunder in the Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) Premier League, it was the latter who would cross the line first with a photo-finish.

The game was tied at 77-77, with under eight seconds to play. Equity picked possession from a turnover and captain Victor Bosire was blazing down the court to sink what would have been two vital points.

But just under the rim, Garang Ding made a super block to deny him the basket, with the full to capacity Nyayo Gymnazium thundering down with awe.

As play restarted, on the other end, Fidel ‘Fathe’ Okoth picked up a rebound after Ariel Okal’s shot had come off the rim, dropping the two-pointer, with three seconds left.

It was the end.

Equity could not turn the game from there, and they lost; 79-77 in game one of the semi-final of the national play-offs, on Friday night.

“It was a crazy game but once again, my players found a way to win just as they have done all season. It wasn’t easy but I am glad we got it over the line,” Brad Ibs, the Nairobi City Thunder head coach said.

Closely contested game

Thunder’s Moses Alier wheels away from Equity’s Victor Bosire. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

It was a closely contested game, and the emotions threatened to spill over courtside. With three seconds of play after Okoth’s bucket, Equity called a time out and on resumption, restarted the ball in the Thunder half.

An enthusiastic fan ran on to Bosire’s face trash-talking him, and the Equity captain couldn’t take it kindly as the confrontation turned physical, with both benches spilling over to the extreme end of the court, causing a stoppage to the game.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Bosire had played his heart out for the Dumas, with a game high 21 points, but it wasn’t enough. The Dumas had four players on double digits, with Joel Ntambwe having 19, Eugene Adera 13 and Victor ‘Electric’ Ochieng with 11.

Ding was Thunder’s star man with 14 points and nine rebounds while skipper Griffin Ligare also chalked up double digits with 15 points and four rebounds.

Mwangi, Odero cleared to play

Thunder’s Albert Odero is closely guarded by Equity’s big man Nicholas Ogol. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Thunder were boosted before game day with news that James Mwangi and Albert Odero, who were suspended by the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK) were cleared to play.

Odero had 11 points but had an otherwise off color day and accounted for seven turnovers, the highest in the game. Mwangi had eight points and four rebounds, but scored when it mattered most.

It had been an end to end game, evenly poised on the balance. Thunder led 18-16 at the end of the first quarter, but they opened up the gap to seven points by halftime, thanks to some good work on the boards especially on the offense.

At the start of the third quarter, with Thunder leading 43-36, Ntambwe was brought in, with clear instructions; “drive through the middle, that’s where they are weak in”; assistant coach Isaac Munywoki told him.

Equity rally to close down gap

Thunder’s James Mwangi reacts after a foul was called against him. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

At the end of the third quarter, Bosire’s dime from downtown had taken Equity to within three points, with the game at 65-62 in favour of Thunder. With under two minutes to play, Equity rallied to tie the game at 74-74 with Cliff Alela converting both from the free throw line.

With 1:25 to play, Bosire struck a beauty from downtown as Equity went 77-74 up, and victory looking likely.

With 45 seconds to play, Okall was fouled and went to the free throw line with scores at 77—76. He made just one of two, to tie the game.

On the other end of the court, Adera was also fouled and had a chance to close in on victory with 28 seconds on the clock, but missed both from the free throw line.

This is the third time this season that Equity is coming closer to beating Thunder to no success, but they hope they can turn up better on Sunday when they play game two.