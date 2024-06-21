Murray to undergo back procedure before Wimbledon - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Andy Murray

Tennis

Murray to undergo back procedure before Wimbledon

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 21 – Andy Murray will undergo a procedure on his back after he was forced to retire from his second-round match at Queen’s with injury.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Murray, 37, decided he could not continue when trailing Australia’s Jordan Thompson 4-1 in the first set on Wednesday.

The two-time Olympic gold medallist is set to retire later this year and this week said ending his career at either Wimbledon or Paris 2024 would be “fitting”.

Murray is set to undergo a procedure on Saturday – nine days before the start of Wimbledon, where he is a two-time champion, on 1 July.

The former world number one remained hopeful on Wednesday that the back issue which ended his Queen’s farewell would not deny him a final appearance at Wimbledon.

Speaking on BBC Two on Friday, Jamie Murray said of his brother’s situation: “He saw a specialist yesterday evening and he’s basically trying to decide what his next move is.

“I don’t think it’s right for me to go into that personally, that’s up to him, but I think he has got a few decisions to make.

“It’s obviously incredibly disappointing for him that this was potentially going to be his last Queen’s, last Wimbledon and Olympics, and there’s a potential that that might not be able to happen.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I think he’s got to make a few decisions, and see where he goes from there.”

Murray, who underwent a hip resurfacing operation in 2019, ruptured ankle ligaments at the Miami Open in March before his ongoing back problem was exacerbated by playing on clay.

He won his first-round match at Queen’s against Australia’s Alexei Popyrin – the world number 48 – in three sets on Tuesday, but struggled from the start as he attempted to play through discomfort against Thompson a day later.

Murray is now in a race against time to be fit for Wimbledon, with the tennis at the Olympics also beginning next month, on 27 July.

Fellow Briton Dan Evans has had a scan after he had to retire with a knee injury following a fall during his Queen’s opener against American Brandon Nakashima.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved