Kenyan beach volleyball suffer setback in fight for Paris Olympics slot

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 21 – The national women’s beach volleyball team suffered their first loss at the FIVB Beach Volleyball Continental Cup, losing 2-0 (9-21, 18-21) to Nigeria in Martil, Morocco on Friday afternoon.

The Kenyan pair of Gaudencia Makokha and Naomi Too were powerless against the West African duo of Pamela Bawa and Esther Mbah.

The defeat was their first of the tournament after serving off their campaign on Thursday with a 2-0 humbling of Gambia’s Isatou Secka and Ginadou Mariama.

Their male counterparts, Brian Melly and Edward Kibet, did not fare any better, losing 2-1 (22-20, 15-21 and 13-15) to the Botswana pair of Sekao Jack and George Chiswaniso.

It was their third defeat of the Paris Olympics qualifiers, following their previous losses to Mauritius and Cameroon in Pool D.

Their last match is against Togo whereas their female counterparts will continue their charge for a second ever appearance at the Olympics, following their debut in Tokyo in 2021.