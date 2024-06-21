Kenyan basketball league hunt intensifies with play-off semis

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 21 – After an exciting regular season, the Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) season enters the home stretch, with the semi-finals of the play-offs beginning Friday night at the Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium.

On Friday, bankers Equity will have both their men and women’s teams out on the floor for Game One, with the Hawks taking on Zetech Sparks while the men will take on the fancied Nairobi City Thunder in the 8pm tip off.

Zetech have been a thorn in Equity’s flesh since last season, when they swept them 3-0 in the best of three semi-final series to make it to the final for the first time ever.

The University girls, coached by Maurice Obillo have continued their dominance over the bankers this season, and have completed a home and away sweep in the regular season, and also easily swatted them aside in the post-season Eliud Owalo Foundation tournament.

Revenge on Equity’s minds

Equity Hawks’ Rachel Wandago helps teammate Melissa Akinyi and Zetech’s Ashley Minayo up. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Equity have revenge on their minds as they prepare for the Friday night game, and will seek to assert their command from early on.

Coach Ben Oluoch believes his team has what it takes to win and progress to the final, and says the squad chemistry has improved over time, after making several new additions in mid-season.

Meanwhile in the men’s contest, Equity, the only side to have run Thunder close this season, meet the league favourites once again, looking to beat them for once.

In the second leg of the season, the bankers lost by three points, while in the Eliud Owalo tourney, they lost in Overtime, having led by three points until Griffin Ligare appeared with a fader from outside the arch with nine seconds on the clock.

Head coach Carey ‘T9’ Odhiambo is confident his side has what it takes to beat the fancied Thunder.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Equity hope to get it right

Nairobi City Thunder’s Garang Ging goes for a basket, guarded by Equity’s Feisal Aden. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

“I believe we have what it takes to beat them. It is just a few details of our game we need to adjust but I believe it is just a matter of time,” coach Odhiambo said.

Thunder swept University of Nairobi’s Terro in the quarters, while Equity had a tougher duel against the Ulinzi Warriors, but still managed a clean 2-0 sweep in the quarter finals.

Thunder are without two of their key players James Mwangi and Albert Odero while Equity are without Alex Ramazani, all three bing out on provisional suspensions by the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK).

Game Two of both ties will be played on Sunday.

Meanwhile on Saturday, defending champions Kenya Ports Authority will also be in action, taking on Strathmore University in game one.