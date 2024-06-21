‘Heartbroken’ Tierney ruled out for rest of Euro 2024

0 SHARES Share Tweet

STUTTGART, Germany, June 21 – Kieran Tierney says “heartbroken doesn’t cut it” after the Scotland defender was ruled out of Euro 2024 with the hamstring injury that forced him off against Switzerland.

The 27-year-old, who has returned to Arsenal after an injury hampered season on loan to Real Sociedad, came off on a stretcher in the 1-1 Group A draw in Cologne on Wednesday.

Expressing his disappointment on Instagram, Tierney added: “Love this team and these boys. This too shall pass.”

Earlier, Scotland assistant head coach John Carver said: “He is heading home to be assessed by Arsenal and that’s all I can really say at the moment.

“They will give updates as they have it, but he is obviously extremely disappointed. If we do progress and move through the tournament, I am sure he will be back to support us.”

Scotland’s defensive resources have already been stretched by pre-tournament injuries to right-backs Aaron Hickey and Nathan Patterson.

In addition, Watford centre-half Ryan Porteous will miss Sunday’s final group match against Hungary through suspension after being sent off against Germany in the opening fixture.

“It is a blow because Kieran is one of our top players and, in tournament football, you need your best players on the park,” Carver admitted.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“And, in particular with him, he gives that balance down the left-hand side with Andy Robertson and Callum McGregor and they combine really well.

“So whenever any team loses their best players then it will affect the situation, but also it is an opportunity for somebody else to step in.”

Carver also revealed that Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack, who has yet to feature in Germany, is “under the weather” ahead of Sunday’s game in Stuttgart.

Scotland have one point from their first two matches having never qualified for the knockout stages of the tournament.