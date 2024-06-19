Woods gets PGA Tour lifetime achievement exemption - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tiger Woods in action at the World Hero Challenge

Golf

Woods gets PGA Tour lifetime achievement exemption

Published

KENTUCKY, United States, June 19 – Tiger Woods has been awarded a lifetime exemption by the PGA Tour to enter all of its designated ‘signature’ events.

Woods has won 82 PGA Tour titles including 15 majors, but the 48-year-old has struggled with injuries over recent years.

On Tuesday, the PGA’s policy board voted to grant Woods a special exemption to play the eight lucrative tournaments, which do not include majors.

“An additional sponsor exemption will be created to recognise Tiger Woods in his own category as a player who has reached an exceptional lifetime achievement threshold of 80-plus career wins,” a PGA Tour memo said.

The American is tied with Sam Snead for the most overall victories on the tour, while his 15 wins in majors is second on the all-time list to Jack Nicklaus (18).

Woods has featured in just nine tournaments since a car crash in February 2021, which left him requiring surgery after suffering serious leg injuries.

In his four appearances in PGA Tour competitions this year, Woods has only made the cut once – finishing 60th at the Masters.

He withdrew in the middle of the Genesis Invitational due to illness and missed the cut at the PGA Championship and last week’s US Open.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Woods is expected to play at the Open Championship in Scotland in July.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved