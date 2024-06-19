Raducanu among major winners given Wimbledon wildcards - Capital Sports
Britain's Emma Raducanu

Tennis

Raducanu among major winners given Wimbledon wildcards

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 19 – Former British number one Emma Raducanu has been given a wildcard to play at Wimbledon next month.

Raducanu, 21, is one of four Grand Slam champions given such an exemption for the women’s singles.

Japan’s Naomi Osaka, Denmark’s Caroline Wozniacki and Germany’s Angelique Kerber, who won the 2018 Wimbledon title, have also been invited to play.

Wildcards are given by the All England Club to players who are not ranked high enough to qualify directly into the main draw.

Raducanu is still on the comeback trail after missing most of last year – including Wimbledon – after wrist and ankle surgeries.

Osaka, Kerber and Wozniacki have all returned to the tour in the past year after giving birth.

British players Heather Watson, Fran Jones and Lily Miyazaki have also been awarded wildcards to the women’s singles.

All seven of the initial wildcards for the men’s singles have been given to British players.

Liam Broady, who has reached the third round in each of the past two years, heads the list.

Last year’s boys’ champion Henry Searle and Billy Harris, who earned the biggest win of his career at Queen’s on Tuesday, have been invited.

Jan Choinski, Jacob Fearnley, Arthur Fery and Paul Jubb will also play.

Wimbledon announced the wildcards on Wednesday. The Grand Slam tournament starts on 1 July.

