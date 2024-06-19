Murray retires injured on likely Queen’s farewell

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 19 – Andy Murray had to retire against Australia’s Jordan Thompson with a back injury in what is likely to be his final appearance at Queen’s.

It was a sad way for the 37-year-old Briton, who is expected to retire later this year, to leave a tournament which he has won five times.

Murray was playing less than 24 hours after winning his first-round match against Australia’s Alexei Popyrin.

From the start, the former world number one looked uncomfortable during the points and was heavily limping between them.

Murray said the issue was not a back spasm, but caused a “loss of strength, coordination and control” in his right leg.

“When I walked up the stairs before going out, and in the pre-match warm-up, my back was uncomfortable,” said Murray.

“In hindsight I wish I hadn’t gone on the court.”

After being broken in the first game, Murray held serve in the third and asked for a medical time-out at the changeover.

The Scot had treatment on his back as he laid on the court.

A huge cheer of encouragement greeted Murray back on to the court but he lasted just two more games before having to stop at 4-1 down.

The three-time Grand Slam champion waved to all sides of the stadium after shaking hands with Thompson, thanking the home crowd for their support on a tough afternoon – and seemingly for their backing ever since he made his debut at the west London club in 2005.

“That’s never the way you want to win,” said Thompson.

“He’s a great champion and it’s disappointing to see him hurt.”

‘No perfect ending’ but this feels cruel

There is no perfect way to end a tennis career.

Murray said it himself after losing to Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka in the first round of the French Open last month.

Finishing with a defeat is more than likely, particularly for a player in their late 30s who has been beset by injuries and ranked outside the top 100.

But another fitness issue for Murray feels especially cruel in what he thinks will be the final year of his illustrious career.

Rupturing ankle ligaments at the Miami Open in March, just as Murray began to show signs of resurgent form, was already a considerable blow.

Even though he was able to return seven weeks later, he has been hampered by a back problem caused by playing on clay.

Murray said earlier this week he felt ending at Wimbledon or the Olympics – the events in which he has enjoyed the most gratifying successes of his career – would be a fitting farewell.

With Wimbledon starting on 1 July – and a planned doubles appearance there with his older brother Jamie – Murray’s army of adoring British fans will be hoping the latest physical issue will not affect his chances of saying an emotional goodbye.

“I have no idea how long it will take [to recover] and what the treatment options are between now and Wimbledon,” said Murray, who is likely to have a scan on Thursday.

“I hope it will be fine with some rest and treatment over the next week.”

Thompson advanced to the quarter-finals, joining Australia’s Rinky Hijikata and American Sebastian Korda after they won earlier on Wednesday.

Hijikata won 7-6 (7-0) 7-6 (9-7) against Italy’s Matteo Arnaldi, while Korda earned a 6-4 3-6 7-5 win over Bulgaria’s 2014 champion and third seed Grigor Dimitrov.