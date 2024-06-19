France 'uncertain' if Mbappe can face Netherlands - Capital Sports
France
France
Kylian Mbappe and N'Golo Kante. PHOTO/Euros/X

EURO 2024

France ‘uncertain’ if Mbappe can face Netherlands

Published

PARIS, France, June 19 – Kylian Mbappe “remains uncertain” to play in France’s meeting with the Netherlands after breaking his nose in their opening win at Euro 2024.

The 25-year-old striker was forced off during Monday’s 1-0 victory over Austria after his face struck opponent Kevin Danso’s shoulder in the follow-through from an aerial challenge.

Mbappe was taken to Dusseldorf hospital, where the break was confirmed, before returning to the national team’s camp.

The French Football Federation (FFF) said a new update on their captain will be provided on Wednesday.

Mbappe, who played his part in France’s winner against Austria as his cross was headed into his own net by defender Max Wober, does not require surgery for the injury.

The FFF said a protective mask will be made for the forward.

In a news conference following Monday’s game, France boss Didier Deschamps said the talismanic Mbappe was “not doing well”.

He has scored 47 goals in 80 appearances for his country, although he has not scored a goal at a European Championship.

He will join Real Madrid after the tournament, when his Paris St-Germain contract expires.

Mask will ‘not be an excuse’

It is likely Mbappe will have to wear a mask when he is deemed fit enough to return to the team.

BBC pundit and former Spain international Cesc Fabregas – who won consecutive Euros in 2008 and 2012 – has previously played in a mask and says “it will not make you play bad”.

“It’s a bit uncomfortable [but] I think once you start training with it a little bit and played a few games it’s fine,” he told BBC Sport.

“I can’t say it’s a wonderful thing, but it will not make you play bad, that will not be an excuse.”

Fabregas believes Mbappe will be able to play on Friday, based on his own experiences.

The former midfielder broke his nose while playing for Chelsea against Stoke, before travelling to Milan in Italy with the club’s doctor to be fitted for a mask within 36 hours.

“It was very fast, they did the fitting and measurements of my face and then after a couple of hours I tried it,” he recalled.

“It fitted quite well and after just a couple of training sessions I was straight into playing, so it was very fast and comfortable to wear.”

