Mbappe, Kante shine as Les Bleus need own goal to down stubborn Austria

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DUSSELDORF, Germany, Jun 18 – Kylian Mbappe produced a moment of magic – mixed with good fortune – to ensure France’s Euro 2024 campaign got off to a winning start against a stubborn Austria in Dusseldorf.

But he was also at the centre of a late injury scare.

France’s captain and Real Madrid’s latest “Galactico” was replaced in the 90th minute as an eventful night ended with him covered in blood following a painful blow to his nose after an aerial clash with Austria defender Kevin Danso.

Mbappe also picked up a yellow card for returning to the field before falling to the ground, then going off.

He had a mixed night with his finishing but still delivered a decisive contribution to seal three important points against Ralf Rangnick’s well-drilled Austrian side.

The 25-year-old showed lightning pace and fast footwork to leave Austria full-back Phillipp Mwene in his wake before Mbappe’s cross was diverted into his own net by Leeds United centre-back Max Wober’s header seven minutes before half-time.

Austria missed their best chance just moments earlier when Christoph Baumgartner’s shot from close range was blocked by the feet of France keeper Mike Maignan. Their frustration was further increased by Spanish referee Jesus Gil Manzano’s poor decision to award a goal kick rather than a corner.

Mbappe shoots wide after good pace

Mbappe, who saw a first-half shot well saved by Austria keeper Patrick Pentz, produced an early contender for the miss of Euro 2024 after the break when he showed astonishing pace to race past Wober but, with the goal at his mercy, he held his head in disbelief after shooting wide.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

France were not at their best but, with veteran N’Golo Kante producing a magnificent individual performance after two years away from the international stage, they did enough to get past a determined Austria and set the platform for the key Group D game against old rivals the Netherlands on Friday.

France, one of the favourites for Euro 2024, deserved to win but how they were made to work for it by an Austria side showing exactly why they had lost only one of their last 16 matches.

Coach Didier Deschamps has an embarrassment of riches on the pitch and the bench and his team will be a huge threat at this tournament, above and beyond the threat provided by Mbappe.

It was, however, the performance of a member of France’s old guard making a return to the colours with selection for the Euros after a 21-month international exile that provided the glue with a superb exhibition of the defensive midfielder’s role.

Kante, a World Cup winner in 2018 and now playing in the Saudi Pro League with Al-Ittihad, showed precisely why Deschamps was so keen to have him back in the ranks with the sort of display that has been his hallmark over the years.

Kante rolls back the years

The 33-year-old rolled back plenty of those years as he provided a defensive shield, awareness and composure on the ball, exemplified by the manner in which he raced back to make up ground on Patrick Wimmer and snuff out danger late on.

Mbappe is nearly always the headline act when France play – and he was again for a variety of reasons – but Kante can stand alongside him at the top of the bill after his display in Dusseldorf.

Austria’s vast support gave their players a thunderous reception after the final whistle, while reserving their anger for referee Manzano in a pivotal first-half moment.

Baumgartner had a glorious chance to put them ahead as he raced in on goal but his unconvincing finish was saved by the foot of Maignan.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Austria were convinced it was a corner but the referee gave a goal kick, and France’s response was swift as Mbappe provided a touch of class to lure Wober into conceding an own goal.

It left Austria and their support nursing a real sense of injustice – and they made their feelings noisily known at the end.

Rangnick’s men gave everything and they did have openings but never the quality to cash in, a flaw which proved costly in defeat.

Austria can take heart, however, from the way they tried to compete toe-to-toe with France, even if it was ultimately in a losing cause.