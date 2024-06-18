Jabeur & Sabalenka miss Olympics to prioritise health - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Jabeur
Jabeur
Tunisia's Ons Jabeur celebrates victory in a past match

Sports

Jabeur & Sabalenka miss Olympics to prioritise health

Published

PARIS, France, Jun 18 – Ons Jabeur and Aryna Sabalenka say they will not compete at this summer’s Olympic Games in Paris in order to prioritise their health.

World number three Sabalenka retained her Australian Open title in January but lost to Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva in the French Open quarter-finals this month.

That was the first time the Belarusian, 26, had lost before the semi-finals of a major since the 2022 French Open.

Jabeur, the world number 10, has been struggling with a recurring knee injury over the past two years and the 29-year-old Tunisian is concerned about playing on grass and hard courts either side of the Olympics.

The tennis competition at the Games takes place on the clay courts at Roland Garros from 27 July to 4 August, with the US Open beginning 22 days later.

Jabeur, who was also beaten in the French Open quarter-finals, said on X, external she and her team had “decided that the quick change of surface and the body’s adaptation required would put my knee at risk and jeopardise the rest of my season”.

Sabalenka prefers a little rest

Sabalenka, who was runner-up at last year’s US Open, said: “I prefer to have a little rest to make sure physically and health-wise I’m ready for the hard courts.

“Especially with all the struggles I’ve been struggling with the last months, I feel I have to take care of my health.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“It’s too much for the scheduling and I made the decision to take care of my health.”

Athletes from Russia and Belarus who qualify for the Games can only compete as neutrals in Paris, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Russian men’s world number four Daniil Medvedev is among the players who intend to compete at the Olympics as a neutral athlete.

Sabalenka is set to play in Berlin as part of her Wimbledon preparations, having reached the semi-finals last year.

Wimbledon takes place from 1-14 July.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved