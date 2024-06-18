Djokovic to compete at Paris Olympics

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BELGRADE, Serbia, June 18 – Novak Djokovic will compete at the Paris 2024 Olympics, the Olympic Committee of Serbia has announced.

This summer will be his fifth Olympic appearance, having competed in every Games since 2008.

Djokovic, 37, won bronze at his first Olympics but has lost the third-place match twice in his three appearances since.

In April, he said Paris 2024 is “a priority” for him this year as he targets an elusive gold medal.

The Games will be Djokovic’s first appearance in Paris since the Serbian withdrew from the French Open last month with a knee injury before his quarter-final.

The tennis events in Paris will be held at Roland Garros, the home of the French Open, between 27 July and 4 August.

Several countries have confirmed their line-up for tennis events.

Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal are set to compete against Djokovic with the Briton saying it would be “fitting” to retire at the Games.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Ons Jabeur and Aryna Sabalenka, the world number 10 and three respectively, have said that they will not compete in the women’s tournament to prioritise their health.

World number 56 Dusan Lajovic will also represent Serbia.