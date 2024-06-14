'Who am I not to double?' world record holder Chebet eyes two medals at Paris Olympics - Capital Sports
Faith Kipyegon (left) and Beatrice Chebet (right) during the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary. Photo/ERICK BARASA

Athletics

‘Who am I not to double?’ world record holder Chebet eyes two medals at Paris Olympics

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 14 – World record holder for the women’s 10,000m Beatrice Chebet is confident of her stamina to double in the 5000m and 10,000m at the upcoming Olympics in Paris.

The world cross country champion believes she is no different from other athletes who have doubled in both races in the past.

“The 5000m will be coming first at the Olympics before the 10,000m so I hope everything goes well. There are so many athletes who have doubled before at the Olympics so who am I not to do that?” Chebet posed.

She added: “Everything is about believing in yourself and going for it. My target at the Olympics is to make the podium for both races.”

Beatrice Chebet trails double world record holder Beatrice Chebet at the national trials for the Paris Olympics at Nyayo Stadium on Friday. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

The world 5000m bronze medalist was on Thursday named in the women’s 10,000m to fly the national flag at the quadrennial games – along with World Road Running 5km silver medalist Lilian Kasait and the 2022 World 10,000m bronze medalist Margaret Chelimo.

This was in the aftermath of her earth-shattering run at May’s Prefontaine Classic in Oregon where she clocked 28:54.14 to win the women’s 10,000m.

She was in her usual swashbuckling self as she clocked 14:52.55 to finish second in the women’s 5000m at the national trials for the Paris Olympics on Friday morning at the Nyayo Stadium.

Double world record holder Faith Kipyegon took top honours in 14:46.28 with Chelimo clocking 14:59.39 in third.

Chebet said she decided to compete in the 12-and-a-half lap race to show her worthiness for the ticket to the Olympics.

“It wasn’t an easy race because two weeks ago I was competing in the women’s 10,000m at the Prefontaine Classic. Breaking the world record is not easy; I have been fatigued ever since. Rather than wait to be given the ticket to compete in the women’s 5000m, I decided to come and run and fight for my place. I felt as if I was not yet deserving to compete at the Olympics in this race but I am happy to have claimed my place,” she said.

