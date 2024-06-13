Shahzad’s batting masterclass inspires Fearless Warriors break winless run at Ghanshyam T10 Cricket tournament

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 13 – The fourth night of the inaugural Ghanshyam T10 tournament at the Cutchi Leva cricket grounds was ablaze with the explosive hitting of Namaj Ojha and Mohammed Shahzad.

Hailing from India and Afghanistan respectively, these power hitters engaged in a thrilling showdown, each leaving a mark with the tournament’s highest individual scores in a match that witnessed a staggering 15 sixes and 24 fours.

Shahzad’s bat was similar to a magic stick, breaking the Fearless Warriors’ winless streak as he single-handedly propelled them to a resounding 7-wicket victory over Ojha’s Mahadev Strikers. Mahadev Strikers Captain Lucas Oluoch swings

With a daunting target of 121, Shahzad orchestrated a batting masterclass, smashing an unbeaten 63 off just 26 deliveries, adorned with six towering sixes.

The peak of Shahzad’s brilliance unfolded in the sixth and ninth overs, where he dispatched consecutive sixes off the bowling of Ruaraka Sports Club’s Vishil Patel and Sachin Gill, respectively.

His heroics were ably supported by opener Narendra Patel and Aezaz Kothariya, igniting the innings to 58 runs in a mere 5 overs.

Skipper Sukdeep Singh further bolstered Shahzad’s onslaught, steering the score to 96 before Shahzad fittingly sealed the victory alongside Jasraj Kundi in a crucial partnership of 26 runs.

The elated Warriors skipper remarked, “Good for us, we needed this win. It’s good that it came from Shahzad. He gave us a good start, and it was up to us to support him.”

However, preceding Shahzad’s fireworks, Ojha had laid down a formidable challenge with a scintillating display of power-hitting, notching up the tournament’s highest individual score of 79 runs from just 33 balls.

Despite losing an early wicket, Ojha orchestrated a remarkable partnership of 60 runs with Jay Gohil (31), leaving the Strikers in a commanding position. Ojha acknowledge the fans after scoring his half century

Peter Koech bore the brunt of Ojha’s onslaught, leaking 27 runs in the final over of the first inning.

In the night’s opening clash, Samath Vyas and Tanzeel Sheikh of Ayodhya Warriors showcased their dominance with an emphatic 10-wicket triumph over Mombasa Cement Giants.

Vyas, the epitome of all-round prowess, first impressed with the ball, snaring two wickets to restrict the Giants to a paltry 76 for 7 in their allotted 10 overs.

Hiren Kabariya endured a torrid time in the Giants’ defense, conceding 21 runs in a single over to lay a good platform for David Asiji coached side.

Despite Niraj Patel’s valiant effort of 29 runs, supported by Kashif Anwar’s 13, the Giants’ batting lineup crumbled under the relentless pressure exerted by the Warriors’ bowling unit with none of the other batsmen that stepped on the wicket getting double digits.