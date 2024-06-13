Boost as Japanese based Okello, Okulu return for Lionesses Paris Olympics Repechage - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Janet 'Shebesh' Okello in action against Argentina. PHOTO/World Rugby

Rugby

Boost as Japanese based Okello, Okulu return for Lionesses Paris Olympics Repechage

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 13 – Janet Okello and Grace Okulu return to the Lionesses squad as they head out to Monaco for the World Rugby Sevens Olympic Repechage taking place from 21-23 June.

The duo who play for Japanese club MIE Pearls missed out on the third leg of the HSBC Sevens Challenger in Krakow, Poland due to club commitments.

Terry Ayesa and Phoebe Akinyi, part of the side that did duty in Poland do not make the travelling party as rookies Edith Nariaka and Freshia Oduor are retained for the Monaco assignment.

KBL Managing Director Mark Ocitti (L) with KRU Chairman Sasha Mutai (R) and Kenya Lionesses players Grace Adhiambo (SL) and Judith Auma. PHOTO/IMG KENYA.

The Lionesses are looking to make their third appearance at the Olympics, having featured in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro and five years later in Tokyo, Japan. They will play out of Pool A which features Argentina, Papua New Guinea and Samoa.

Lionesses squad to Monaco: Sheila Chajira, Naomi Amuguni, Stella Wafula, Maureen Muritu, Christabel Lindo, Edith Nariaka, Grace Okulu, Sinaida Mokaya, Freshia Oduor, Sharon Auma, Janet Okello, Judith Okumu

Lionesses Schedule

Friday 21 June

Kenya v Papua New Guinea | 5.20pm

Saturday 22 June

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kenya v Samoa | 2.20pm

Kenya v Argentina | 7.44pm

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved