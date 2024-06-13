Boost as Japanese based Okello, Okulu return for Lionesses Paris Olympics Repechage

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 13 – Janet Okello and Grace Okulu return to the Lionesses squad as they head out to Monaco for the World Rugby Sevens Olympic Repechage taking place from 21-23 June.

The duo who play for Japanese club MIE Pearls missed out on the third leg of the HSBC Sevens Challenger in Krakow, Poland due to club commitments.

Terry Ayesa and Phoebe Akinyi, part of the side that did duty in Poland do not make the travelling party as rookies Edith Nariaka and Freshia Oduor are retained for the Monaco assignment. KBL Managing Director Mark Ocitti (L) with KRU Chairman Sasha Mutai (R) and Kenya Lionesses players Grace Adhiambo (SL) and Judith Auma. PHOTO/IMG KENYA.

The Lionesses are looking to make their third appearance at the Olympics, having featured in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro and five years later in Tokyo, Japan. They will play out of Pool A which features Argentina, Papua New Guinea and Samoa.

Lionesses squad to Monaco: Sheila Chajira, Naomi Amuguni, Stella Wafula, Maureen Muritu, Christabel Lindo, Edith Nariaka, Grace Okulu, Sinaida Mokaya, Freshia Oduor, Sharon Auma, Janet Okello, Judith Okumu

Lionesses Schedule

Friday 21 June

Kenya v Papua New Guinea | 5.20pm

Saturday 22 June

Kenya v Samoa | 2.20pm

Kenya v Argentina | 7.44pm