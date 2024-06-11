Ku finish ku malo? – Handful Kenyan fans in Malawi vow to propel Stars over Elephants

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LILONGWE, Malawi, Jun 11 – Kenya’s Harambee Stars plays its 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification home match against African champions Malawi in Lilongwe, Malawi, a distance almost 2,000km away from the capital city Nairobi.

At the 421,000-seater Bingu Stadium in the administrative capital, the Harambee Stars will miss the affluent effect of the 12th man, but a few fans who have made it for the game, have vowed to make their voices heard and propel the Stars over Les Elephants.

The fans, sponsored to Malawi by the Ministry of Sports arrived on Monday morning, a day to the match.

“We would have loved to have this game in Nairobi, but nonetheless, we will try our best to give the team as much support as possible. We thank the government through CS Ababu Namwamba for making this possible for us,” said popular AFC Leopards and Harambee Stars fan, Ainea Isikuti.

Hoping for numbers at Bingu The Kenyan fans in song and dance in Lilongwe. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Just over 30 fans have been enabled to come by the Ministry, but they expect a number of Kenyans living in Malawi, and the people of Malawi as well, to rally behind the team.

“The people of Malawi have been kind to us since we came here, and I want to ask them to come and support Harambee Stars,” Collins, a renowned Kakamega Homeboyz fan, who was also present for Friday’s game against Burundi said.

Head coach Engin Firat decried the lack of home advantage, especially noting that on Friday, Burundi fans were more than the Kenyan fans.

Malawi fans to come and cheer Harambee Stars

The Kenyan fans in song and dance in Lilongwe. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

“Maybe they will come out and cheer Ivory Coast because they have all the stars. Even against Burundi, we had less fans,” the tactician joked during his press conference on Monday.

Captain Olunga has at least asked Malawi fans to rally behind Harambee Stars. “We have been told that there are some fans who have travelled for the game and I want to thank the Ministry for making this possible. We would have wanted to be in Nairobi but hope we can have a bit of a home feeling here in Lilongwe. The people of Malawi can also come and support us,” Olunga said.

Vowed to push the team

Some Kenyan fans at the Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

The Kenyan fans however have vowed to push on the team, despite their low numbers, to get a win against the fancied Ivorians.

“Leo ni ku finish ku malo. Lazima iwork. We must beat Ivory Coast and we will push our team to get that result,” said Caroline Njoki, one of the fans who have travelled to Lilongwe.

The game kicks off at 3pm local time (4pm EAT) and will be broadcast by the national broadcaster, KBC.