Owegi wary of complacency in Team Kenya at Billie Jean King Cup

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 10 – Kenya’s tennis player Alicia Owegi is wary of taking any team lightly as they seek to clinch the Billie Jean King Cup Group III tournament in Nairobi.

Owegi said last year’s loss to Nigeria in the semis of the same competition was a lesson learnt on the need to take every game seriously.

“We have been focusing on taking every team as a serious competitor…and not putting any team on a pedestal…or not categorising one as easy and others as not easy. We are basically focusing on playing each match, each point and supporting one another and just keeping a positive energy,” she said.

Kenya finished third at last year’s competition – also held in Nairobi – after an overall 2-1 win over Zimbabwe.

However, there was always the question of ‘what if’, had they gotten past Nigeria who outclassed them 2-1 in the semi to set up a final clash with eventual winners Morocco. Kenya’s Roselinda Asumwa congratulates her sister Angella Okutoyi after the latter’s match at the Billie Jean King Cup. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Kenya have began this year’s campaign on a rampant note, thrashing Mauritius 3-0 in their Group B opener at the Nairobi Club on Monday.

It all started with Cynthia Cheruto dismissing Anna Chan Kwai Siong 6-3 6-4 in the morning before African Games champion Angella Okutoyi walloped Tejaswini Jessoo 6-0 6-0 in the afternoon.

Owegi teamed up with Roselinda Asumwa in the doubles to put the icing on the cake with a 6-1 6-1 victory over Jessoo and Reese Desaubin.

Reflecting on the win, Owegi is confident it is just the start of greater things to come from Team Kenya.

“Pretty confident…I am really excited to continue playing in the tournament. I feel great…the energy, the support from the coach and the fans who came as well. We are feeling really confident…I think we are ready to fight it out with every country. I am excited to see whether we can qualify to Group II,” she said.

Speaking at the same time, Asumwa believes she has a lot to offer this time round after her stint in the United States.

“I was in the U.S. and played in a number of matches, which I won. I believe I will bring something to the team…and to just give my best whether I am playing singles or doubles,” Asumwa said.

She adds that chemistry in the team is at an all-time high.

“We have been training together even though Angie (Okutoyi) and Cheruto (Cynthia) were out there in Tunisia. We just kept this mentality that we need to work together as a team in the matches and try to do our best and reach our goals,” she said.

Kenya play Tunisia on Tuesday with the North Africans having suffered a 2-1 loss to Burundi on the opening day.