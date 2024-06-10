No thanks: Ex-Bayern boss Tuchel not interested in Man Utd job - Capital Sports
Thomas Tuchel in Bayern training

English Premiership

No thanks: Ex-Bayern boss Tuchel not interested in Man Utd job

Published

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Jun 10 – Thomas Tuchel has ruled himself out of the Manchester United manager’s job.

The former Bayern Munich and Chelsea coach was thought to be one of the names under consideration by United should they decide to replace Erik ten Hag.

A post-season review has still not reached its conclusion and Ten Hag has yet to learn whether he will get a third season in charge at Old Trafford.

It is understood Tuchel has met United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe in France.

However, the 50-year-old German, who has also had stints with Borussia Dortmund and Paris St-Germain, wants to take a break following his exit from Bayern at the end of last season.

United have been linked with a number of managers should they decide to make a change, including ex-Chelsea and Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino, Brentford’s Thomas Frank and Graham Potter.

England boss Gareth Southgate has also been heavily linked and attended Sir Dave Brailsford’s 60th birthday celebrations earlier this year.

However, United’s first pre-season friendly is the day after the Euro 2024 final and Southgate has a contract with the Football Association until the end of the year.

