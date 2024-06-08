Boost as NOC-K receives Ksh 30 million Paris Olympics sponsorship from Safaricom

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 8 – Ahead of the Paris Summer Olympic Games, the National Olympic Committee of Kenya received a boost of Ksh 30 million from telecommunication service provider Safaricom, through M-PESA.

Safaricom has come on board as the official technology, and payments partner for the Kenyan Olympic team, with the amount catering for travel insurance for athlete’s, airtime and data bundles to support team Kenya.

Safaricom will also offer financial literacy workshops and provide casual wear for athletes during their camps and workshop sessions.

Safaricom’s sponsorship deal for Team Kenya 2024 Paris Olympics will grant the company various rights, including the right to name the residential camps and training centres, the right to run a competition to design a new mascot, and the right to provide financial literacy workshops during residential training camps.

“This sponsorship reflects our commitment to supporting our athletes by empowering athletes with technological and financial tools. Our athletes have worked hard to prepare for the Olympics, our support to them is to ensure that they are also well prepared beyond the stadium thanks to the financial literacy workshops,” Peter Ndegwa, CEO, Safaricom said.

Courtesy of a partnership with Visa, the Worldwide Payment Technology Partner of the 2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games, 4 Kenyans plus a companion each will also win a trip to Paris to support Team Kenya and witness the magic of the Olympics firsthand. Chad Pollock-Vice President & Manager Visa East Africa (Left) and Esther Waititu, Chief Financial Services Officer at Safaricom (Right) displays a dummy ticket to Olympic games in Paris during the official partnership announcement held at Hyatt Regency, Westland in Nairobi.

The trip package for the winners and their companions includes flights, accommodation, food, drinks, and stadium tickets for various events, thereby providing them with the ultimate Olympic experience.

Any transaction worth Ksh1,500 and above made via the M-PESA GlobalPay Virtual Visa Card through the M-PESA App automatically enters the draw for a chance to win a trip to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

“We are also excited to offer four Kenyans the chance to experience the Olympics in Paris with a companion, fostering national pride and unity. We believe in the power of sports to inspire and unite people, and we are honored to support Team Kenya’s journey to success,” added Ndegwa.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“As the Worldwide Payment Technology Partner for the Olympic and Paralympic Games, we are thrilled about our partnership with Safaricom, a collaboration that brings together two innovative and customer-centric organizations. This is an exciting opportunity for M-PESA GlobalPay Virtual Visa Card customers and a testament to our commitment to making everyday transactions rewarding,” said Chad Pollock, Visa East Africa Vice President and General Manager.