Harambee Stars head coach Engin Firat (right) during a training session at the Police Sacco Stadium. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Football

Miheso, Babu start as Firat names squad to take on Malawi

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya,  Jun 7 – AFC Leopards skiopper Clifton Miheso and Sweden based midfierlder Timothy ‘Babu’ Ouma will start, as head coach Engin Firat named his first 11 to take on Burundi in a World Cup qualifier in Malawi on Friday evening.

Miheso was a late call up to replace Eric Johannah who was dropped on disciplinary grounds, and has only trained with the team since Sunday.

Ouma will earn his first senior team start, having also joined the team in Malawi.

Patrick Matasi will start in goal while Aboud Omar will be on the left side of defense, in the absence of Eric ‘Marcelo’ Ouma.

A peculiar decision by coach Firat is including Teddy Akumu in the backline, and he will partner with Johnstone Omurwa with Joseph Okumu out injured.

Ouma, Richard Odada and Kenneth Muguna form the midfield three while skipper Michael Olunga leads out from the front.

Interestingly, Bristol City defender Zak Vyner and Germany-based Tobias Knost have not even made the match day squad.

Starting XI:

Patrick Matasi, Daniel Anyembe, Abud Omar, Teddy Akumu, Johnstone Omurwa, Richard Odada, Timothy Ouma, Kenneth Muguna, Clifton Miheso, Rooney Onyango.

