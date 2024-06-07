Holders KCB stunned by Prisons in Game One of Volleyball League final

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 7 – National women’s volleyball league champions Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) were stunned on Friday evening, suffering a straight sets defeat to Kenya Prisons in Game One of the final play-offs at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani Indoor Arena.

The bankers were out of sorts as they lost in sets of 26-24, 25-16, 25-17, a complete dominance by the warders.

Prisons, who beat last season’s losing finalists Kenya Pipeline in the semi-finals showed they were keen to recapture their title with a measured performance, and head coach Josp Barasa said he was delighted with their output.

Planned for a powerful start

Action between KCB and Kenya Prisons. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

“We had planned to have a very strong start and powerful start. This is what the girls showed today. It wasn’t an easy win. We dominated the game really well. We were very strong on our service and our blocks worked really well too,” said coach Barasa after the win.

KCB were out of sorts in the duel, and the absence of influential player Mercy Moim who has been given time off was telling, as they struggled to keep speed with the fast paced warders.

“Today nothing worked for us. From the service to reception, to blocks.. everything was not working. The good thing is that this year the finals are different and we play in a series so we have a chance to recover on Saturday,” team captain Edith Wisa said.

Improve in game two

KCB players hurdle together. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

She added; “We will look at what we did wrong and what we can do to improve. I can promise that we will come back stronger and we will avoid a sweep.”

Prisons were dominant from the word go as they raced to a 7-1 lead in the opening set. They were strong on the blocks, Immaculate Chemutai, Anne Lowem and Pamela Jepkirui leading from the net.

KCB however rallied and tied the game at 18-18 and from then on, the duel turned into a see saw affair. At 24-24 though, two mistakes on the net by the bankers saw Prisons score easy points to win the set.

From then on, Prisons were dominant and KCB always played catch up but couldn’t match the pace.