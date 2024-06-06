Why Stars’ rookie signing Knost admits he struggled in first few sessions

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 6 – Harambee Stars rookie Tobias Knost has admitted it took him time to adjust to new surroundings in his first few training sessions with the national team, but now says he is settled and ready to fight for a starting role.

Knost, who plays in the German Third Division with SC Verl believes he has blended in well with the rest of the players and the technical team, and will now focus fully on impressing and getting playing time.

“The first few days were really tough for me because of the warm weather as well as the altitude. I had a long flight here and had a short night to rest for the first day so it was a bit difficult. But I adjusted quickly and I believe now I am settled in well,” Knost says.

The defender, who is born of a Kenyan mother and a German father says it is a great honour for him to represent the national team of Kenya, despite having featured at the Youth levels with Germany.

“The invitation was a big honour and I count myself very lucky. To play for Kenya is huge and a massive opportunity for me. It is the biggest dream of every kid to play for the national team. This is big for me to represent my motherland. I am happy to be here,” notes Knost.

He adds; “I have been welcomed really well. The people are warm here. I can’t speak Swahili yet but at least everyone speaks English so it is easy to communicate.”

No lofty ambitions for Knost

Harambee Stars new boy Tobias Knost during a training session at the Police Sacco Stadium. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

The defender, who plays naturally as a right back, does not have lofty ambitions in his first sojourn with the red, black, green and white, and says he just wants to settle in, impress the coaches and hope for a brighter tomorrow.

He has been included in the traveling team that is in Malawi ahead of this week’s World Cup qualifiers against Burundi and Ivory Coast.

“I just want to make a good impression to the coaching staff and the team on my first time. If I get game time then that would be the biggest thing for me. But at the moment, my ambitions are not high I just want to do my best and make the best of every session,” said the defender.

He will need to compete for a starting role against another Kenyan of European roots, Daniel Anyembe, as well as youngster Baron Oketch while Amos Nondi has also been used as a right back in several matches.