Preview: Celtics take on Dallas In 2024 NBA Finals’ Game 1

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 6 – Five-time NBA All-Star Jayson Tatum, three-time NBA All-Star Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics will host five-time NBA All-Star Luka Doncic, eight-time NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks when the 2024 NBA Finals presented by YouTube tips off at Boston’s TD Garden at 3:30 a.m. EAT in the early hours of Friday morning.

This is the first time the Celtics and the Mavericks meet in the NBA Finals. This also marks the sixth consecutive season in which the NBA will crown a different champion. The Celtics or Mavericks will follow the Raptors (2018-19), Lakers (2019-20), Bucks (2020-21), Warriors (2021-22) and Nuggets (2022-23) as the most recent NBA champions. The only other time in league history with six different champions in a six-season span was 1974-75 – 1979-1980.

The Celtics finished the regular season on top of the Eastern Conference, with the league’s best 64-18, and have dropped only two games in this year’s playoff campaign. They are coming in fresh, with their last game played on 27 May, when they completed the sweep of the Indiana Pacers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Jayson Tatum is leading the team in points (26 per game), rebounds (10.4 per game) and assists (5.9 per game) this postseason, and will look to take care of business once again when the battle for the Larry O’Brien Trophy begins in Boston tonight. He realizes the enormity of the task at hand though.

“We only hang NBA championship banners, right? 17 of them. Some of the greatest players to ever play this game wore this uniform. All of us are honored to follow in their footsteps, the way they paved for us to live out our dream,” he said during yesterday’s media day.

For the Mavs, it is their first trip to the NBA Finals since their 2011 championship season. They can’t ask for more of Doncic who has been dominating their playoffs campaign on both sides of the floor with 28.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.6 steals per game. Doncic is the 2023-24 NBA scoring leader and his career playoff scoring average of 31.1 points per game is the second highest in NBA history, behind Michael Jordan (33.4 ppg).



“First time here. Hopefully it’s not the last game. But never take it for granted. You never know if you are going to come back, so just enjoy the experience,” he said yesterday.

The Celtics and Mavericks have both thrived on the road in the playoffs. Boston is unbeaten on the road (6-0), while Dallas has won five straight road playoff games and is 7-2 on the road this postseason. The Celtics beat the Mavericks twice in the regular season, winning 119-110 on 22 Januaryin Dallas, and 138-110 on 1 March in Boston.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The 2024 NBA Finals presented by YouTube will air on ESPN (live), NBA League Pass live and on demand) and NTV (delayed) in Kenya: