Nyayo it is! Kenya’s second largest stadia to be reopened for Olympics trials

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 6 – After weeks of uncertainty, Athletics Kenya (AK) have finally confirmed that national trials for the Olympic Games will be held at Nyayo Stadium on June 14-15.

The stadium has been closed for almost two months for renovations ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, which left the country with no certified venue to host the national trials — following the earlier closure of Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani.

In the lead-up to last month’s national championships-cum-national trials for the Africa Championships, fear and anger was rife among athletes who felt that the government had hastened in closing down Nyayo without considering their welfare.

Their concerns were that Ulinzi Sports Complex, which staged the national championships, has not been certified to host competitions of such calibre and as such, any records attained there would be null and void.

For those seeking qualification times for the Olympics, competing at Ulinzi would have been an exercise in futility.

Among those who appealed for the temporary reopening of Nyayo include the 2016 Olympics javelin silver medalist Julius Yego and newly-crowned world record holder for the women’s 10,000m Beatrice Chebet.

With their cries finally piercing the hearts of the powers-that-be, all roads lead to Nyayo where competition will undoubtedly be cutthroat for a place on the plane to Paris.