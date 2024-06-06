Maddison set to be axed from England squad for Euro 2024 - Capital Sports
Maddison set to be axed from England squad for Euro 2024

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jun 6 – James Maddison will not be included in England’s 26-man squad for Euro 2024.

The Tottenham midfielder was called up by Gareth Southgate to the provisional 33-man selection.

He featured in England’s friendly against Bosnia-Herzegovina on Monday, coming off the bench in the 3-0 win at St James’ Park.

But he is one of seven players who will be cut from the squad when the final 26 is announced on Saturday.

The 27-year-old has seven senior England caps and was part of Southgate’s line-up for the 2022 World Cup, although he did not make an appearance in Qatar.

Maddison joined Tottenham in a £40m move from Leicester last summer but endured an inconsistent season after a strong start was disrupted by injury.

He has now been cut from the England squad which will travel to Germany for Euro 2024, with Southgate having to drop another six.

The final England squad for the tournament will be announced on Saturday, after their last warm-up friendly against Iceland at Wembley the night before.

One person not ruled out is Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw, who returned to training on Wednesday after a long injury lay-off.

