Fireworks expected as AK invite hundreds for Olympics national trials

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 6 – Athletics Kenya (AK) have invited over 250 athletes for next week’s national trials for the Olympics at Nyayo Stadium.

It promises to be non-stop action across the track and field as top athletes go head-on for a ticket to represent Kenya at the quadrennial games.

Fresh from smashing the world record for the women’s 10,000m at the Prefontaine Classic, world cross country champion Beatrice Chebet will running the women’s 5000m where she will be battling against world champion Faith Kipyegon, African champion Caroline Nyaga and the world record holder for the women’s 10km, Agnes Ngetich.

Double world record holder Kipyegon — who will be competing for the first time this year — will also be in action in the women’s 1500m where stiff opposition awaits her in the form of Africa Games champion Mary Ekiru, the 2021 World Under-20 champion Purity Chepkirui and rising star Nelly Chepchirchir, among others.

The men’s version of the same race also promises fireworks, what with the involvement of African Games champion Brian Komen, the resurging — 2019 world champion — Timothy Cheruiyot, world cross country mixed relay champion Reynold Cheruiyot and the 2022 world indoor bronze medalist Abel Kipsang.

Having secured his place on the men’s 10,000m — by virtue of finishing second at the Prefontaine Classic — Nicholas Kimeli will be out to repeat the trick in the men’s 5000m where he will be meeting familiar faces.

Among those hoping to finish in the top three in the same race include the world 10,000m silver medalist Daniel Simiu Ebenyo, world 5000m silver medalist Jacob Krop and the 2022 world cross country junior champion Ishmael Kipkurui Rokito.

In the men’s 800m, many would expect world road mile record holder Emmanuel Wanyonyi to punch his ticket to his first-ever Olympics, although it won’t be easy considering the stellar startlist.

Those to keep an eye on in this one-lap race include the 2022 world indoor silver medalist Noah Kibet, United States-based Festus Langat, Commonwealth Games champion Wycliffe Kinyamal and Olympics silver medalist Ferguson Rotich, among others.

World 800m champion Mary Moraa will be in action in the women’s 800m where she will be joined by her baby sister, Sarah Moraa, Lillian Odira, the 2021 shuttle hurdles relay silver medalist Naomi Korir and Nelly Chepchirchir, among others.

Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Wiseman Were will be one of the busiest at the two-day event, competing in the men’s 200m, 400m and 400m hurdles.

Were has already secured Olympics qualification, having clocked 48.57 at the Kip Keino Classic in May.

Also a category to keep an eye on is the men’s 100m where Commonwealth Games champion Ferdinand Omanyala will be up against 20 other sprinters, including former national record holder Mark Otieno.

The last national trials for the Olympics — Tokyo 2021 — was a firecracker as far as this race is concerned with Omanyala and Otieno booking their tickets to the games.

It was also the first time Omanyala had beaten Otieno — clocking a then national record of 10.00 to secure first place.

All eyes will be on the duo to see what becomes of the latest episode in what has been normally a tantalising competition between them.

